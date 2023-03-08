USP receives funding support from Japan

A contract signing between the USP, Japan Embassy Samoa, Samoa’s Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture was held at the USP Samoa Campus yesterday.

The Japanese Ambassador to Samoa, Senta Keisuke signed over the grant to the recipient’s representatives of the USP - Samoa Campus.

Samoa’s Minister of Education, Sports and Culture, Seuula Ioane Tuaau was among the attendees.

The funding is from the Grant Assistance for Japan’s Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP).

The university received a grant of up to USD 185,862 (approximately SAT 493,000) for the renovation of existing centre building and toilet block of the USP Savaii Centre which also includes repair of roofing, ceiling, walling, flooring, door, electricity and plumbing systems.

The funding assistance will also go towards to constructing a new ramp, walkway between the centre and outside of toilet block and installing a security fence around the property in order to provide a safe and proper educational environment, and to improve the quality of higher education services for USP Savaii centre students.

The Government of Japan said it continues to support and assist small-scale projects directly benefitting at the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa through its GGP.

Photo supplied