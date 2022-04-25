Voter registration underway for Gagaifomauga 2 constituency

The dates for the voter registrations commenced today and will continue until 6 May at the Office of the Electoral Commission at Mulinuu.

Special Registration Programmes within the Gagaifomauga 2 constituency will take place on Thursday and Friday for the villages of Faletagaloa, Fatuvalu; Leagiagi; Lefagaoalii; Matavai; Paia; Samauga and Safune.

Registration will be held next week on Wednesday and Thursday for the villages of Faletagaloa, Fatuvalu; Leagiagi; Lefagaoalii; Matavai; Paia; Samauga and Safune, said Lefau Francis Ainuu, Acting Electoral Commissioner in a statement.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered are advised to tie a white ribbon in front of their residences for the Electoral Commission staff to attend to reports Tala Fou.

The OEC has announced that the Electoral Roll for the Gagaifomauga 2 will be temporarily closed from Friday, 6 May until after the by-elections.

The villages that make up the Gagaifomauga 2’s electoral constituency include Faletagaloa, Fatuvalu, Leagiagi, Lefagaoalii, Matavai, Paia, Samauga and Safune.

The Gagaifomauga 2 seat was previously held by Member of Parliament Vaele Pa’ia’aua Sekuini who recently passed away.

Photo file RNZ Pacific