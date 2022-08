The 23-year-old has not only won the Men’s Weightlifting 96kg category but also has set a new Commonwealth Games record.

Opeloge broke the games record in the snatch with a lift of 171kg.

He also went on to set another Commonwealth Games record and a personal best of 210kg for the clean and jerk.

Don Opeloge will be the name to remember in the sport after he lifted a total of 381kg to set the new Commonwealth Games record for the men’s 96kg category.