 

Woman sustains serious injuries in Samoa road accident

BY: Loop Pacific
09:55, December 8, 2020
37 reads

A woman suffered serious injuries after the vehicle that she was in hit an electric post at Tuanaimoto, this morning.

 The Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority Tuanaimato team responded to a call at around 5am.

FESA confirms that a man was driving and a woman was in the front passenger seat of a minivan, that hit the post.

“It was a couple” confirmed the FESA team who took the injured to Motootua hospital’s emergency unit.

“It took a while to remove them safely from the vehicle;

“They were stable, but the woman suffered serious injuries from the accident”.

The Samoa Police Force was also called to the scene; directly across the road from the Samoa Soccer Federation’s front gate.

 

   

Source: 
Samoa Global News
Tags: 
Tuanaimato
Samoa Fire Authority
Samoa Police
