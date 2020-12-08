Woman sustains serious injuries in Samoa road accident

The Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority Tuanaimato team responded to a call at around 5am.

FESA confirms that a man was driving and a woman was in the front passenger seat of a minivan, that hit the post.

“It was a couple” confirmed the FESA team who took the injured to Motootua hospital’s emergency unit.

“It took a while to remove them safely from the vehicle;

“They were stable, but the woman suffered serious injuries from the accident”.

The Samoa Police Force was also called to the scene; directly across the road from the Samoa Soccer Federation’s front gate.