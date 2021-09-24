Young Pasifika male nurse recognised in 2021 honours

Daniel Mataafa, who is of Samoan descent, is a Regional Pacific Nurse Case Manager based at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital and said he was "surprised and honoured" to be this year's recipient.

The 29-year-old was recognised by the New Zealand Nurses Organisation for providing "outstanding, holistic care and going above and beyond for staff and patients - particularly using Te Tiriti principles."

Chosen from 20 nominations, he said he felt "truly honoured".

Daniel said, growing up in a Pacific home where caring for family is everything, meant nursing was a second nature to him.

He has also been acknowledged for breaking stigma around being a Samoan male nurse.

"You don't normally associate a PI male with nursing. People think gay men only do nursing but I have learned to push through this. Take it as a motivation," Daniel said.

He hoped this award would further contribute to his efforts to inspire young people - tagata talavou, to join him.

"If you are a young Pasifika male and you think nursing is the career for you then pursue it with everything you've got."

Photo RNZ Pacific Caption: Daniel Mataafa has been recognised as New Zealand's Young Nurse of the year.