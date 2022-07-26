38 athletes represent Samoa at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Thirty-eight athletes are participating in athletics, wrestling, judo, boxing, men’s rugby 7s, swimming and weightlifting.

The team was farewelled on Monday, however not all the athletes were present due to precautionary measures taken by Team Samoa management to protect them from Covid-19 and the common flu.

Deputy Prime Minister, Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio said, "The last Commonwealth Games took place in Gold Coast, Australia back in 2018 [where] Samoa had topped the Oceania performances with 2 gold and 3 silver medals [with] Samoa ranked 17th out of the 71 countries."

Tuala said the sporting prowess of Samoan sportsmen and women is well noted by the Samoa Government, in terms of their high achievements in regional and international competitions, and their achievements are at the top when against some of the biggest nations in the world of sport.

Twenty management members will accompany the athletes.

This theme year’s Commonwealth Games is 'the Spirit of Friendship'.