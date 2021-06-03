Anoamaa College scoops 15 gold medals to win Samoa’s Inter College Boxing competition

"Our hearts are full of gratitude and thanksgiving because of the results that our college has successfully finished such a tough competition,” the college said in in announcing the win on social media.

“But first and foremost, all glory and praise go back to the man above for giving us strength in order for our students to carry out their work.”

The Anoamaa College team claimed 15 gold, 10 silver and six trophies from the competition while the Vaimauga College claimed five gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze as well as one trophy.

The overall standings of the competition that ended on Monday are as follows:

1st: Anoamaa College

2nd: Aana 2 College

3rd: Vaimauga College

4th: Sagaga College

5th: Saint Joseph's College

6th: Avele College

Photo Caption: Anoamaa College with their medals and trophies. Source: Anoamaa College/ Facebook