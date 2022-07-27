Another world record for Duplantis

After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men's and women's 4x400 metre relays, Duplantis took centre stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.

The Swede sailed over 6.21 metres to surpass his previous mark by one centimetre - set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Championships - and complete his collection of medals by claiming a first world title.

Unheralded Nigerian Tobi Amusan had earlier stolen the show in the women's 100 metres hurdles, rocketing to a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals.

She then won the gold in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06, although excessive wind speeds meant her time was ruled out.

French world record holder Kevin Mayer regained the decathlon title after impressive performances in the pole vault and javelin, seizing opportunity after a competition-ending injury to Olympic champion Damian Warner.

Photo AFP