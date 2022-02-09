Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk now targeted for May

Tyson Fury had offered Joshua a large offer so he could fight WBA (Super), IBF and WBO champion Usyk instead.

But those talks collapsed and speaking to the 5 Live Boxing podcast, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "It's clear AJ will be fighting Usyk, which is his preferred choice."

"May is when you'll see that fight."

Joshua, who lost his title belts to Usyk in September, had planned for the fight to take place in April, but the search for a new trainer and prolonged talks with WBC champion Fury forced a delay.

The 32-year-old Joshua is aiming to become a three-time world champion by winning the second meeting with Ukrainian Usyk, 35.

The first fight was a massive affair at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Hearn confirmed the UK was his desired destination for the rematch.

He said: "There's the UK, America, the Middle East - we've had offers all around the world for that fight. I'd like to do it in the UK and we'll see."