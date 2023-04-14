Apia Park Stadium to be renovated

Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa said a lot of rugby games will be held in the country.

"Finally, with a number of Pacific Super rugby and international rugby games to be played in Samoa this year, Cabinet has approved renovation work for the Apia Park Stadium," she said at a press conference last week..

"This is crucial for Samoa to play host to the Manu Samoa international test matches as well as hosting the Moana Pasefika super rugby fixtures planned for this year.

"Sports development is continuing under the coordination of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture with sporting bodies and the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympics Committee (S.A.S.N.O.C.)."

The World Rugby Pacific Challenge will take place in Samoa as it returns for the first time since 2020. The tournament, contested by the national ‘A’ teams of Fiji, Japan, Tonga and Samoa, will be hosted in Apia from 3-13 May, 2023.

After six consecutive editions organised in Fiji (2015-20) since its rebranding as the Pacific Challenge, the World Rugby-funded tournament is returning to Samoa in 2023 for an exciting competition contested by hosts Manuma Samoa, Fiji Warriors, Tonga A, and Junior Japan.

Organised in Apia between 3-13 May, the tournament will be played across three match days in a round-robin format with each team playing three matches. The Pacific Challenge 2023 champions will be the team who records the maximum number of competition points across the tournament and the full match scheduled has been confirmed by the international federation.

Photo credit: Samoa Observer Caption: Apia Park Stadium