Arsenal back on top, for now

Arsenal raced into a 3-0 halftime lead when captain Martin Odegaard was given acres of space - twice - by Chelsea's flimsy defence to score in the 18th and 31st minutes, and Gabriel Jesus converted from close-range 11 minutes before the break.

Arsenal's first win in five games took them to 78 points, two more than second-placed City - the reigning champions - who have the chance to reclaim top spot when they host West Ham United tomorrow.

After losing to City 4-1 last week, Mikel Arteta made three changes, including giving striker Leandro Trossard a start in the place of Gabriel Martinelli and handing Jakub Kiwior his first league start in midfield.

His side dominated their slumping London rivals straight from the kick-off as they sought to shake off last week's potentially title-deciding setback.

Chelsea lost for the sixth time in six games in all competitions since interim coach Frank Lampard replaced Graham Potter last month, a dismal run for a club who were crowned European champions as recently as two years ago.

But they at least managed to score only their second goal in eight games when Noni Madueke squeezed the ball past Aaron Ramsdale in the 65th minute for his first strike since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Chelsea's U.S. owners, who have lavished over a billion dollars on players since buying the club almost a year ago, are expected to name former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent coach for next season.