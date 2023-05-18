Australia Broadcast Rights for Sol2023 Pacific Games announced

SBS and sister channel NITV (National Indigenous Television) will cover the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and a broad range of events throughout the two weeks of the 2023 Pacific Games, live and free to air, as well via streaming platform, SBS On Demand.

"The Pacific Games is the most significant sports event on the Oceania calendar, bringing together athletes from all the Island nations," SBS director of sport Ken Shipp said on the GOC website.

"SBS is really pleased to be able to showcase this incredible event to Australian audiences. It is a sports and cultural celebration like no other and a great addition to the growing catalogue of under-represented sports which SBS is proud to support."

Shipp said that SBS' comprehensive broadcasting plans will be announced in the coming months.

As the Host Broadcaster, Sol2023 will cover all 24 sports and produce a daily program of 8-10 hours of coverage, available to SBS and other rights holders across the Pacific.

Photo file ABC Caption: Solomon Islands athletes at the Pacific Games in Samoa 2019.)