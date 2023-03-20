 

Australian High Commission wishes Samoa Netball well for PacificAus series

BY: Loop Pacific
10:03, March 20, 2023
The Australian High Commissioner 2nd Secretary, Patrick Lawson offered his well wishes to the Samoa Netball Team ahead of the PacificAus Sports Netball Series, next month.

“We’re honoured to support such talented athletes, and we look forward to cheering you all on at next month’s competition,” said Lawson.

The team is currently training hard for the competition that will be hosted in the Gold Coast next month.

Samoa will be joined by returning teams Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Fiji, as well as debutants from Kenya, Malawi, and Zambia at next month’s competition.

The Australia High Commission said “Australia is proud to support athletes across the Blue Pacific through our PacificAus Sports program, creating opportunities for our athletes to learn, grow, and compete together.”

     

