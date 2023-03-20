Australian High Commission wishes Samoa Netball well for PacificAus series

“We’re honoured to support such talented athletes, and we look forward to cheering you all on at next month’s competition,” said Lawson.

The team is currently training hard for the competition that will be hosted in the Gold Coast next month.

Samoa will be joined by returning teams Papua New Guinea, Tonga, and Fiji, as well as debutants from Kenya, Malawi, and Zambia at next month’s competition.

The Australia High Commission said “Australia is proud to support athletes across the Blue Pacific through our PacificAus Sports program, creating opportunities for our athletes to learn, grow, and compete together.”