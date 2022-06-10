Boston Celtics take 2-1 lead over Golden State Warriors in NBA Final Series

Marcus Smart added 24 points.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball.

It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.

Klay Thompson broke out of a finals slump and finished with 25 points and five 3-pointers.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is on Friday (Saturday NZT) in Boston.

The previous 39 times teams have split the first two games of the finals, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the series 82% of the time.

Feeding off the energy of the first TD Garden crowd to see an NBA Finals game since Boston’s last trip in 2010, the the 17-time NBA champion Celtics started fast and led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

Hall of Famer Bill Walton, who was a member of the Celtics' 1986 championship team, said he didn't think there was anything untoward going on.

“I'm surprised Steve didn't say anything about Red Auerbach,” he said.