Brazil football legend 'recovering well' says daughter

The 80-year-old had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month and was released from intensive care on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital confirmed he was readmitted "as a preventative measure".

"He is recovering well and within normal range," Kely Nascimento said.

He had been having treatment at the hospital since 31 August after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

Media outlets in Brazil had earlier reported Pele was readmitted to intensive care as a precautionary measure because of his age.

The hospital later released a statement confirming this and added: "After stabilisation, the patient was transferred to semi-intensive care.

"He is currently stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view."

Before the hospital statement was released, his daughter posted on Instagram: "I don't know what is going on with the rumours out there but my DMs are booming!!!

"There's already a lot of anxiety roaming the world these days and we don't want to be the reason for more.

"The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this, is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. It's very normal.

"Yesterday he was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards!"

Photo Instagram Caption: Kely Nascimento with her dad Pele