Call for expansion of Samoa's financial incentive

TV1Samoa reports Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork made the call after Team Samoa returned this week from the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

The weightlifters returned with six gold and three silver taking the Team Samoa tally to 21, with eight golds, five silver, and eight bronze medals.

The previous government had introduced financial incentives for sports people to win gold at the Commonwealth and Olympics Games.

The scheme is still in place but Tuaopepe would like to see it made available to regional competitions as well.

He said this would be an incentive for athletes to improve their performances for future competitions.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Samoan weightlifter Lauititi Lui