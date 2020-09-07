Christian Wade released by the Buffalo BillsChristian Wade released by the Buffalo Bills

Yet there is light at the end of the tunnel, as Wade is allowed to come back to the roster as the team’s designated International Player if he clears waivers.

Wade scored a touch down with his first touch of a competitive football, but the former England and Wasps flyer will now likely spend more time in the practice squad.

Wade was released and retained on the practice squad nearly exactly a year ago, but a second season on a practice squad isn’t ideal for the 29-year-old, who is competing against players six years his junior and with decades of experience in the sport.

A statement reads: “Christian Wade is eligible to come back to the roster as the team’s designated International Player if he clears waivers.”

Wade made a major splash in the last year’s pre-season. As well as a 65 yard TD with his first touch of the ball, the Englishman was also the second-fastest NFL player clocked on the first weekend of pre-season games, reaching a speed of 21.01 mph (33.8km) according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

“He real fast,” running back teammate Frank Gore told Buffalonews.com. “Real fast.”

As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, four teams carried an additional overseas player on their practice squads.