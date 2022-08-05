Digicel Samoa presents sports apparel to sports clubs through its 'FREEDOM TO EXCEL' promotion

Digicel Samoa Chief Executive Officer, Seiuli Deepak Khanna said the promotion is also a part of the company’s community initiative to grow sports in the community.

“We called for expression of interests by various sporting teams and clubs because we understand that for any sporting club, uniform is an expense. It’s about being part of the celebration and a community initiative to grow the sport in the country,” he said.

The sports apparel is cutting-edge in design and fabric that makes it convenient for the players while on the field.

Digicel invited budding sports athletes and clubs to sign up to be able to receive uniforms.

To celebrate the 60th Independence anniversary in 2022, Digicel also launched the ‘FREEDOM TO BE’ promotion which runs from July 20, 2022 to January 6, 2023.

The promotion offers Digicel customers a chance to win rewards that range from a 2023 Ford Ranger XLT, weekly air flight tickets to Auckland, NZ, Smart TVs, Smartphones, BBQ sets, data bundles and more.

Seiuli emphasized that the 60th year of Independence this year calls for a remarkable celebration around the country.

“Family reunions which were postponed for two and a half years and students travelling overseas to pursue their academic dreams. The hero prize is the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT which we have customised and perfectly fits the bill of the most aspirational vehicle in the country,” he added.

Photo Talaia Mika Caption: Representatives of sports clubs receive their uniforms from Digicel Samoa Chief Executive Officer, Seiuli Deepak Khanna (front row, centre)