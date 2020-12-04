Fans finally set to return to English Premier League matches

Among the matches that will welcome a small number of supporters will be champions Liverpool at home to Wolves, and Tottenham against Arsenal in the North London derby.

Only clubs located in the UK's low-level restriction tiers 1 and 2 - areas including Liverpool and London - will be able to welcome up to 2000 supporters.

Teams playing in areas under the highest tier 3 level of restrictions - such as Manchester, the Midlands and much of the north of England - will still complete games without fans.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking forward to supporters turning out to watch his side take on table-topping Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“It is going to be extraordinary to have them back, it will feel strange," Arteta said.

“I am feeling sorry as well for thousands of fans that I am sure would like to make it, but can't be there."

This weekend's round of games was supposed to start on Friday (Saturday NZT) with Aston Villa hosting Newcastle but the Magpies were forced to ask for a postponement after an outbreak of Covid-19 cases at their training ground.

The first game with fans will be West Ham against Manchester United on Saturday, while Burnley welcome Everton, and Fulham travel to Manchester City without supporters.

On Sunday, Anfield will host fans for the first time since a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in March when the Premier League champions host Wolverhampton Wanderers.