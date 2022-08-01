Faoagali secures a win in his first fight in Birmingham

The 23-year-old won against Sanjeet Sanjeet of India in the Men’s over 86kg-92kg Heavyweight division.

Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion, Sanjeet dearly as Faogali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2.

After attacking in the first round, which he won by a unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into defensive mode to allow Faoagali Claw his way back in the contest.

Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches. He continued the onslaught in the third round.