 

FASANOC end efforts to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games

BY: Loop Pacific
05:34, December 13, 2021
90 reads

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has confirmed Fiji badminton, cycling, netball and squash have ended efforts to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Part of their qualification criteria for the event in Birmingham next year, athletes must have participated in credible regional or international events in the last two years.

But the organisation admitted in September that financial constraints and the impact of the pandemic would likely affect their preparations for the Games.

FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar said due to travel restrictions, badminton, cycling and squash have not been able to train nor travel overseas for training and competition.

She said the decision to withdraw was on the basis that athletes have not participated in international competition since March 2020 when Fiji first went into lockdown.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
FASANOC
2022 Commonwealth Games
Fiji
  • 90 reads