FIFA shifts Women's World Cup match to bigger stadium

The Matildas will face the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 20 July rather than the smaller Sydney Football Stadium.

Stadium Australia was due to host knockout matches only, but given the significant interest in tickets across the Tasman, FIFA decided to move Australia's first match to Sydney's largest stadium.

The Football Ferns will kick off the tournament on the same day in Auckland when Eden Park hosts the opening ceremony following New Zealand's game against Norway.

FIFA will now target more than 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday of the tournament across Australia and Aotearoa.

"FIFA's mission is to organise the biggest and best Women's World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament's success," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said.

"With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women's World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway."