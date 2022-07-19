Fiji beats PNG in Netball Cup Oceania opener

The hosts started off strongly in the game after leading in the first quarter 15-7.

The Alisi Naqiri-captained side maintained their strong defence that benefitted them a lot after extending their lead in the second quarter 40-14.

Ranked 15th in the world, Fiji also had a wealth of possession throughout the game and most of their players gave their strong performance.

The team also led in the third quarter 54-25.

Fiji will be meeting Tonga in their second game at 7.30pm (Fiji Time) tomorrow in Suva.