Fiji to face PNG in OFC Women’s Nations Cup final

Fiji secured the spot after defeating Solomon Islands 3-1 in the second semi-final yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Solomon Islanders struck first via a penalty early in the match with Eileen Pegi putting them in front 1-0.

But it did not take long for the hosts to get to the score board after Cema Nasau connected well with a cross from Trina Davis to head home the equalizer.

Backed by the home fans, Fiji slowly found their way into the game.

Vanisha Kumar mounted her own fair share of pressure on the Solomon Island girls, but keeper Corrina Rotoava, wouldn’t let any ball past.

Nasau found the back of the net again following some lovely work from Koleta Likuculacula as Fiji led 2-1 at the break.

In the second half, Volitikoro made a break from the half metre mark as the tired defenders couldn’t keep up and she managed to place the ball for Tamanitoakula who was at the right place at the right time to slot home the Kulas third goal of the night.

Nasau was awarded the player of the match after she scored two goals for Fiji.