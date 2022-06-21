Fiji records new Oceania youth weightlifting record

Eroni Talemaigau won three bronze medals for Team Fiji in his division and created a new Oceania Youth record of 115kg in the Clean and Jerk.

FASANOC said the youngster lifted 82kg in the snatch and 105kg in the Clean & Jerk for a total lift of 187kg.

He was challenged by 105kg but secured two out of three votes needed to proceed to the next round.

Talemaigau missed his first two lifts in the Snatch and failed the second and third in the C and J.

However, he showed true grit when he attempted 115kg in the Clean and Jerk competition to set an Oceania Youth record.