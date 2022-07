Krishna will play alongside Indian captain Sunil Chettri in the forward line.

He was linked with a return to A-League side Wellington Phoenix but told FBC Sports he has a lot of hunger to prove himself in the Indian League.

Krishna spent three season with another Indian side, ATK Mohun Bagan, the first Fijian to play in the top division in the country.

He was the joint top goal scorer twice and the winner of the golden ball in the 2020-21 season.