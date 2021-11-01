Fiji withdraws its bid to host 2027 Pacific Games

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee CEO, Lorraine Mar confirmed the withdrawal to national sporting federations.

Mar said the association has had to withdraw during the height of the second wave of the pandemic, as it has continued to pose adverse effects in the country.

“We had people putting their hands up whom were unemployed, putting their hands out for assistance and we just decided that this was not the right time that we didn’t know how long COVID-19 would go on for, how long government funding would be committed to the priority of getting the country back on its feet”

However, Mar added they are planning to bid for the 2031 Pacific Games.