Fijian local weightlifter heads to Samoa

The 17-year-old Ono-i-Lau in the northern most part of the Fiji islands is the lone female athlete part of the team heading to Samoa for a three-month training camp.

Domonatani said she joined weightlifting when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and she asked her parents whether she could try the sport out.

“I am grateful to my family for their support when I switched sport,” she said.

“Weightlifting has really helped me a lot in terms of discipline.

“Waking up early, setting my schedule, balancing study and training, it really challenged me.

“I am grateful to coach (Henry) Elder for his faith and help, enabling me to go through with my training.”

Domonatani has put her studies on hold to focus on her training.

She joined the sport in June and does not regret her decision on making the switch.

“Now I can say that I am confident with my body, I am strong and I know I can go anywhere with this sport.

“It’s going to be tough being away from my family as they have been my support system, but I have my goal and I have set myself to achieve that goal.”

Fiji Weightlifting conducted their second max session training for their athletes at the National Fitness Centre in Suva in preparation for the Oceania Championship in August and the Pacific Games in November.