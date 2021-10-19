 

Gunners salvage draw

10:44, October 19, 2021
Alexandre Lacazette scored deep into injury time to rescue a point for Arsenal as club legend Patrick Vieira was denied a winning return with Crystal Palace.

The game ended 2-2.

Superb second-half goals from Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard had turned the match on its head after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal an early lead.

The Eagles were set for three points until they failed to clear a corner and Lacazette pounced after Ben White's effort was saved.

Arsenal move up to 12th with a sixth game unbeaten, while Palace remain 14th after a third draw in a row.

Crystal Palace manager Vieira played 279 times for Arsenal between 1996 and 2005.

     

