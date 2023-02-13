Heroic Mahomes leads Chiefs to Super Bowl win over Eagles

And Patrick Mahomes proved why he is the NFL's Most Valuable Player as he shrugged off an ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to the dramatic win in Arizona.

Kansas City's hopes of returning home with the Lombardi trophy looked bleak late in the opening half when Mahomes appeared to re-injure the right ankle that had been a major worry coming into the game.

Grimacing in pain after a tackle, Mahomes hobbled off the field and slammed his helmet to the turf as the Chiefs headed into halftime trailing 24-14.

But when the teams returned after the break a resilient Mahomes produced a heroic effort, tossing two fourth-quarter touchdowns and engineering a final drive to set up Harrison Butker's 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds to play.

Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns for the Eagles in an entertaining opening half.

The Eagles got the ball first and Hurts engineered a clinical 75-yard drive with the 24-year-old powering over from the one for the touchdown.

Kansas City answered right back with Mahomes hitting his favorite target Travis Kelce with an 18-yard pass to cap their own 75-yard drive.

The fireworks continued into the second when Hurts, on the first play of the quarter, spotted A.J. Brown breaking free in the endzone and connected on a 45-yard touchdown.

Hurts then made a major flub when the ball slipped out of his hand near mid-field and the Chiefs' Nick Bolton scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.

On the very next possession Hurts atoned for his howler, scampering four yards for another touchdown to cap off a drive he set up with 28-yard run.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.