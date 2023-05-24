Joseph Parker fighting for his career

The New Zealand heavyweight returns to the ring to take on Faiga 'Django' Opelu over 10 rounds and says victory is his only option.

"My career is on the line in every fight, every fight is a must win from now on."

Parker says he is in the best shape of his life and to expect fireworks.

The 31-year-old says he has been sparring strongly and has envisioned a knockout win.

"I feel very dangerous and I just want to bring this feeling that I have into the ring tomorrow night, that dangerous feeling."

Coming off a unanimous decision win over Jack Massey in January, Parker said he sees this fight finishing only one way.

"Imagery in your head is very powerful. I have pictured myself knocking him out. I know what I can do. I've sparred great rounds. I've trained hard. I've just gotta go in and put it all together, put on display and execute what I know I can."

The former WBO heavyweight champion squared off with Opelu on Monday.

"He's not the tallest heavyweight out there but he packs a punch. He's not afraid to mix it up, like myself, we consider ourselves Samoan warriors so I know he's gonna bring the best that he has."

Parker's fight is set to get underway at approximately 10.30pm and the card will also feature Kiwi Bronze Olympic medallist David Nyika.

"David is a special talent and it's awesome to have him on the undercard. It's nice to have kiwi boys representing and putting on a great show and I look forward to seeing him."

Parker is looking for a quick win tonight and a quick turnaround.

"I want to fight August or September and again in December. I want to keep busy. The more fights you have the faster you get to the top and the busier you are the more that you improve. So I want to only keep as busy as I can."