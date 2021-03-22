Leicester beat Manchester United to advance to first semifinal in 39 years

It leaves the Europa League as the last realistic chance this season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win his first trophy since taking charge of United in 2018.

But Leicester, who are third in the Premier League and a point behind United, will face Southampton in the last four of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium next month.

Iheanacho opened the scoring for Leicester after a howler from Fred in the 24th minute. The midfielder’s back pass did not reach goalkeeper Dean Henderson as United tried to play its way out of defence and Iheanacho quickly got in to round Henderson and score.

Mason Greenwood equalised in the 38th when he swept in Pogba’s cross after Donny Van De Beek’s dummy.

Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead when he ended his driving run by drilling low into the corner in the 52nd. United made four changes at once in the 64th – including Pogba coming off – but Iheanacho grabbed his second goal in the 78th when he was left unmarked to head in Marc Albrighton’s free kick.

Leicester lost to Tottenham in the semifinals of the 1982 FA Cup.

Leicester have lost four FA Cup finals – more than any other team without winning the competition.

Brendan Rodgers has Leicester well-placed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since winning the Premier League in 2016.