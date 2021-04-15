 

Liverpool knocked out of Champion's League

BY: Loop Pacific
10:39, April 15, 2021
Liverpool have been dumped out of Champions League after drawing nil-all with Real Madrid in the second-leg of their quarter-final to lose the tie 3-1 on aggregate.

A draw was all Madrid needed to move to the next stage after they convincingly won the first-leg 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool now have no chance of winning a trophy this season as they sit in sixth-place in the English Premier League having already been knocked out of both English cup competitions.

Madrid will take on Chelsea in the semi-finals where the Spanish side will continue their campaign for a record 13th Champions League victory.

Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals.

City will play Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.

     

