Lupe eye main draw spot with commanding win

The win in the OFC Champions League 2023 Qualifying Play-Offs in Apia, sets them up for a showdown against the day’s other winners, Tupapa Marererenga of Cook Islands.

Lupe came in with a mood to attack, with a free kick offering the chance for their first goal after 15 minutes. Jamie Mason sent it in for Andrew Setefano to play the ball down to Jared Cuniff to finish and make it 1-0.

Another free kick saw Setefano grab one for himself to double the lead, with another good ball in from Mason giving the striker enough room to climb high and head home at the far post. Lupe could have had a couple more but chances from Cuniff and Vaa Taualai were saved by Veitongo goalkeeper Semisi Otukolo.

However, just before the break the Cuniff scored his second decisive goal, latching onto a long ball bounce to chip over Otukolo and make it 3-0. Just on the break, an unlucky penalty call on Veitongo gave Taualai a chance to make amends for an earlier spot kick miss, which he blasted past Otukolo and effectively put the game out of reach from the Tongans.

The rain eased up in the second half, but Lupe’s willingness to attack stayed strong, although it led to a fair bit of space for Veitongo when they made breaks up field. The pressure paid off in spectacular fashion in the 64th minute, when another free kick found Michael Leo, who juggled the ball past a defender and the keeper to score a memorable goal.

Just moments later Leo was taken down in the box, with the referee having no hesitation in awarding a penalty that Taualai converted. Soliai Letutusa then capped off a brutal period with another goal a few minutes later, again from a free kick that the replacement latched onto with a powerful finish. Defender Harrison Bolton-Roberts provided a wonderful run and through ball to set up Darren Alatina-Talilai for another classy finish to make it eight, then an unfortunate defensive mishap resulted in an own goal by Veitongo to complete the scoring.

Leo was a constant menace for the rest of the game, but it is fair to say that Lupe had well and truly earned the right to shift down a gear. They will take on the unbeaten Tupapa Marererenga in what is effectively the tournament final on Friday.

