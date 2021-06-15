Manunu A win Samoa Men’s Cricket Independence Cup

They were announced the winners of the competition by the Samoa International Cricket Association.

"Massive congratulations to Manunu A the championship of the Men's Independence Cup 2021 and Vailele EFKS the winner of the women's division.”

"Their pathway to victory was really hard since the opponent team was the 2020 champions of this competition and even though they won by three wickets the pressure from Fusi Safata nearly tumbled their batting order,” the association said.

"So they made themselves heroes of the competition by claiming victory becoming the 2021 Men's Independence Championships. It was a very entertaining final that thoroughly enjoyed by every spectator."

SICA said the tournament was a success in terms of numbers of players involved, numbers of people witnessing the games and the growth of the competition itself.

"S.I.C.A. would like to acknowledge Sebastian Kolhase and Rene Kolhase, Seb&Rene Sports Shop for sponsoring the winning teams trophies of the competition. The kind sponsorship was greatly appreciated by SICA."

"It was a hat raised for Kalala Tanuvasa the tournament director of the men's and Sinipao Fealofani the tournament manager of the women's division for the job well done, also acknowledging the general manager and all of S.I.C.A. staff that were involved in ensuring the competition is a success.