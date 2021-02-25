 

Marist Sports Club and Samoa Recycling & Waste Management sign MOU

10:15, February 25, 2021
The Marist Sports Club has partnered with Samoa Recycling & Waste Management Association as part of efforts to keep the environment clean during rugby 7s competitions.

The first event is Samoa’s premier Vailima Marist 7s which begins in Apia tomorrow (Friday).

A Memorandum of Understanding for the partnership was signed between the Marist Sports Club President, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio and President of SRWMA, Tuigamala Marina Keil yesterday (Wednesday).

The two organisations will be working closely to keep the country clean.

The Marist Club has also announced Tanoa Clothing Company as the silver sponsor and the official Elei provider for the Vailima Marist 7s tournament.

The organisers also hosted all the managers of the participating teams to a meeting yesterday.

They were briefed about the tournament rules and other logistical arrangements.

The two-day tournament will be held tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday at the Apia Park.

     

