 

Most construction for 2023 Pacific Games is done - Solomon Islands PM

08:33, July 19, 2022
All major venues for the 2023 Pacific Games have been built, Solomon Islands Prime Minster Manasseh Sogavare says.

Honiara is set to host the 17th Pacific Games, from 19 November to 2 December next year.

Sogavare said the Pacific Games was more than sport and draws the region together.

Almost 90 percent of the infrastructure for the Pacific Games was already ready, including projects gifted from China, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

"I can assure the other Pacific family that we took our responsibility very seriously ... and we will also provide the best environment for people to come here to put out their potentials to win medals for their countries, Sogavare said."

The games village, was said to have cost $US21.4 million, with the project bankrolled by China, and built by a building firm from China.

 

Photo supplied  Solomon Times   Caption: Training tracks and football field  

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Solomon Islands
2023 Pacific Games facilities
Construction
