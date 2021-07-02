ONOC saddened by withdrawal of Samoan weightlifters from Tokyo Olympics

Speaking to Loop Samoa, ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell said they have been in discussions with the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC) in the past few days and they feel for the athletes and the administrators.

“We are very sad that the Samoa Weightlifting team will not be participating at the Olympics. They are the top within the region when it comes to the sport.”

“They have trained so hard to for the past few years to get to where they are and such decisions can be difficult,” he said.

Dr Mitchell said they also understand the decision that National Olympic Committees have to make regarding their teams.

“It is our job to support the NOC and also see what we can do to help the athletes and administrators.”

“It is not only about getting to Tokyo but it is also about getting back, keeping in mind the transits.”

The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee announced the withdrawal of locally-based weightlifters and management from the Tokyo Olympic Games which get underway in 3 weeks’ time.

SASNOC released a statement yesterday following the Caretaker Government’s announcement that Team Samoa was withdrawing from participating due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Japan.

Samoa Weightlifting Federation recently announced three of its athletes that qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Vaipava Nevo Ioane and Don Opeloge have qualified in the Men’s division while Iuniarra Sipaia qualified in the Women’s division.