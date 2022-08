Leading the region and the overall medal tally is Australia with 31 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.

New Zealand is in third place with 13 gold, 7 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Fiji is currently in 17th place with 2 silver medals.

Both in 20th place with 1 silver medal each are Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

72 countries are now heading into the sixth day of competitions.