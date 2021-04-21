Samoa’s ANZAC DAY Cricket match to go as planned

This is after the local-based New Zealand cricket team challenged the local-based Australian team to a showdown.

The match will be hosted by Samoa International Cricket Association.

New Zealand team captain, Sanjay Chandra said they are ready to face the rival team.

"We are out to halt the Australian team's three wins in a row and bring to an end.”

"I’m confident we will arrive Friday better prepared for this battle compared to the last few years. We have also enlisted the services of Rod Brown as Manager/Team Motivator. Rod has been part of many successful New Zealand cricket teams over the years in this fixture and is helping to instill that ‘Crusaders like’ winning mentality into our squad."

Held on April 25 every year, the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps is a day designed to honour those who have served in war.

It is marked in Samoa with a traditional ceremony and another tradition in both countries is for sporting clashes to take place on the day.

The friendly rival clash between NZ and Australia will be held on Sunday.