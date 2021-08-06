Samoa’s Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali confident of returning in 2024 Olympics

Ato who lost to a Belarus fighter in the Tokyo Olympics is not wasting any time.

He has now shifted his focus on to the next Commonwealth Games.

"I have unfinished business at the Commonwealth Games next year and God willing at the Paris Olympic Games in 3 years. I'll be back."

Ato lost to Uladzislau Smiahlikau in his first appearance in the men’s heavyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics.

Despite the loss, he has remained positive, working on areas that need improvement.

“Considering I haven't fought in 18 months compared to these top European and guys from the Americas, they've had 3-4 major tournaments to prepare for the Olympics, while I was stuck in COVID restrictions and training in my backyard that whole time,” he said.

Ato was full of praise for the people of Samoa.

"I would like to thank the people of Samoa from all around for the awesome messages of support, SASNOC for their continued support in my international career, my personal sponsors back in Australia and in Samoa the Marist sports club, my coach and dad, and all my family and friends back home."