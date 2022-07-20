Samoa’s Geraldine Taefu keen to be role model for young players

The 22-year-old has been selected in the Samoa national netball side that will be participating at the Oceania Netball Series, which begins tonight at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

She plays the position of centre and wing defend.

Taefu said it is a dream come true to don the blue dress.

“It has been my dream to represent my country and family. I want to be the local representation and be an example and role model for young netballers based in Samoa to get them more interested in the team.”

Meanwhile, Samoa went down to Tonga 52-69 in their first game of the Netball Cup Oceania Qualifier in Fiji last night.

Samoa will take on the Cook Islands tomorrow at 5.30pm (Fiji Time) tomorrow.