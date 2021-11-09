Samoa’s Saint Mary’s Sports Club launches netball tournament

The Club hosted the launch ceremony for the inaugural Saints Super 4 Netball tournament at the Taumeasina Island Resort.

St Mary’s Sports Club President, Lita Lui, emphasised the importance of being innovative and to look at how the club can contribute and give back to the netball communities through further promotion, development and growth of not only the sport itself but most importantly the young and upcoming netball players.

The netball competition aims to bring various girls from the different netball clubs of the netball league in a competition that focuses on the promotion of growth, development, unity, partnership and fair play in netball, with the slogan being “Strength in Unity” reflecting this harmony.

The Saints Super 4 Netball tournament will run from the 1-4 December 2021.