Samoa’s Sanele Mao wins Oceania Weightlifting Online Cup

Don Opeloge finished in second place.

Prior to the competition, Samoa had qualified after leading the points table with 6075.29 kg, followed by Australia with 2690.21kg, and Nauru following in 3rd place with 1882.25kg.

Mao continues to be impressive in the sport after he won the silver medal at the 2016 Oceania Weightlifting Championships, lifting a total of 335 kg.

Mao won Samoa’s first gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

He won in the final of the 105 kg men's division on day five of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

Mao now competes in the 109kg senior men's category.