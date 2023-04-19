Samoa’s Tifamoana side ready for PacificAus Sports Netball series

The tournament will be held at Queensland Gold Coast.
The netball side has named its 15-member squad for the competition, and they will be playing against Papua New Guinea in their first game on Monday, April 24.
Samoa will then be facing Fiji before they take on Malawi in their last pool game.
The team is in Pool A alongside Malawi, Fiji and PNG. Pool B to feature teams from Tonga, Zambia, Singapore and Kenya.
Samoa Netball side:
1. Abigail Latu – Meafou
2. Ariana Luamanu
3. Armani Apelu
4. Bryah Gafa
5. Fiapalagi Laikong
6. Gardenia Asiata
9. Lenora Misa
10. Papi Alaalatoa
11. Sayonara Alaalatoa
12. Sheridan Stowers
13. Sisavaii Muliaga
14. Sopolemalama Tuitama – Alsop
15. Winnie Palamo