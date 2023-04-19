Samoa’s Tifamoana side ready for PacificAus Sports Netball series

The tournament will be held at Queensland Gold Coast.

The netball side has named its 15-member squad for the competition, and they will be playing against Papua New Guinea in their first game on Monday, April 24.

Samoa will then be facing Fiji before they take on Malawi in their last pool game.

The team is in Pool A alongside Malawi, Fiji and PNG. Pool B to feature teams from Tonga, Zambia, Singapore and Kenya.

Samoa Netball side:

1. Abigail Latu – Meafou

2. Ariana Luamanu

3. Armani Apelu

4. Bryah Gafa

5. Fiapalagi Laikong

6. Gardenia Asiata

9. Lenora Misa

10. Papi Alaalatoa

11. Sayonara Alaalatoa

12. Sheridan Stowers

13. Sisavaii Muliaga

14. Sopolemalama Tuitama – Alsop

15. Winnie Palamo