Samoa’s Weightlifting team records impressive wins in Delhi

So far, the team has rounded up a total of 4 gold and 1 silver medals.

Nevo Ioane won the team’s first gold medal after winning the Mens 67kg event.

Samoa's women dominate the 87+kg event after Iuniarra Sipaia settled for gold and Lesila Fiapule collected silver medal.

The famous Don Opeloge has set a new record of 207kg Clean & Jerk in the Mens 102kg and also scooped gold in the Mens 102kg event.

Sanele Mao registered an impressive total and wins the gold medal in the Mens 109+kg event.

The competition ends today.