The team won the 5th and 6th place play-offs 59-51 against Kenya.

The team had a strong start in the game leading 16-11 in the first quarter, before they stretched their lead 33-19 in the second quarter.

Samoa continued their lead 44-37 in the third quarter.

Out of the six games they played, Samoa lost a two games to Malawi 57-39 and to Tonga 53-79 at the event in the Gold Coast, Australia.