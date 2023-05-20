Samoa Games to celebrate achievements

The Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee will participate in the opening ceremony at 5pm on Saturday at Apia Park Stadium and it will be open to the public.

Committee chief executive, Tuala Mathew Vaea, said the convening of event is to celebrate Samoa's many achievements in sports and its contribution towards development reports RNZ Pacific.

More than 20 sports federations will host their own competitions from May 20-27 with Tuala confirming that they are expecting some overseas participants to fly in to join in the celebrations and compete against local athletes.

