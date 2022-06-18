Samoa gears up for weightlifting appearance at the Pacific Mini Games

The team made their first appearance in Tennis on Thursday, June 16.

The Island nation team will be competing in five sports, namely Athletics, beach Volleyball, Golf, Tennis and Weightlifting.

The team arrived in Saipan on Monday, June 13 after two days of traveling.

A total of 31 Team Samoa members traveled from Samoa, and were later joined by overseas based athletes, who will be contesting in the competition.

The three remaining sports of Athletics, Beach Volleyball, and Golf will take place on Tuesday June 21.