Samoa to host Va’a World Distance Championship

The event which will be hosted by the Samoa Outrigger Canoe Association (SOCA) will be held in Apia from 10th to 19th August 2023.

The venue will be the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) grounds on the waterfront in Apia.

The championship was originally scheduled for 2021; however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was postponed to 2023.

Earlier this week, the logo for the championship was launched at the STA Fale and was also unveiled by IVF President Laura Collins.

According to the Tourism Minister, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, the World Distance Championship is a test of endurance and collaboration as six-man outrigger canoes paddle out for 24 kilometers.

He said as a result, “we are quite excited to see this become a success, and the Government of Samoa has given its wholehearted support to ensure this event takes place.”

Collins stated that working with the SOCA to develop towards this event is incredibly exciting and has been long overdue.

"This is more than just a sport; it's a way of life, and the Va'a is what binds the Pacific Islanders together."

Photo credit Adel Fruean Caption: Samoa will host the international outrigger championship